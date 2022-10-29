Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday vehemently condemned an incident of firing at an anti-polio team in Chaman. He condemned the death of a security man deployed to guard the anti-polio team. Bilawal said that Shaheed cop Habibur Rehman was hero of the nation and the whole nation stood with the bereaved family. He said that the criminals involved in the incident would not be able to escape from the law. He pledged to eradicate polio and terrorism from the motherland.