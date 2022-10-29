Share:

KARACHI - Federal Secretary Board of Investment (BOI) Asad Rehman Gilani on Friday called for resolving issues pertaining to special economic zones (SEZs) in Sindh at the earliest to ensure a conducive environment for foreign as well as local investors. He during a visit of the Board of Investment Regional Office Karachi said investors from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, China, and Turkiye were ready to invest in Pakistan in different sectors of the economy. Secretary BOI instructed the concerned officials that bottlenecks and issues pertaining to Dhabeji Special Economic Zone and Bin Qasim Special Economic Zone should be resolved on the fast track basis for ensuring investor-friendly environment. He assured all out support for increasing the number of SEZs in the country to uplift socio-economic condition of people of Pakistan through engagement of private sector, and stressed on the need for a close coordination with representative bodies of trade and industry like FPCCI, KCCI and OICC for setting up Dhabeji Special Economic Zone. The meeting also reviewed progress of SEZs established in Sindh. The meeting was attended by Secretary Sindh Investment Department Syed Mansoor Abbas Rizvi, CEO Sindh Economic Zone Management Company Azeem Uqaili, and officials of Special Economic Zone Authority, and Board of Investment.