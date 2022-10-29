Share:

I would like to draw the attention of authorities towards a serious issue which is breast cancer. According to reports, approximately 100,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year in the country. With this, annually 40,000 women die due to this chronic disease. About 1 among every 8 women becomes its victims. Though it is curable if early diagnosed; the women don’t want to share certain condition with their family either due to fear of being ignored or financially weak.

Last year despite clear direction by the Supreme Court in the wake of its high prevalence for provision of timely mammography facilities in all federal and provincial hospitals that must be run by government, till date no certain measures are undertaken to contain the breast cancer.

In order to save the lives of women, the government needs to take immediate actions for their treatment cum run several awareness campaigns in this regard. I hope that the government shows interest into this issue on immediate basis.

MAHAL NAGUMAN,

Turbat.