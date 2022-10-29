Share:

A nation needs storytellers. They can be writers and columnists, bloggers and authors, researchers and poets, reporters and columnists. Stories are everywhere—around us and within us. People need to record and present these stories in their various forms and manifestations. There is nothing more beautiful to find inspiration when reading about someone’s life journey. Imagine reading a blog that has not received much engagement on social media but gives advice that you wanted to know about life, career, and relationships. Envision a moment when you are going through a news website and stumble upon an article that gives you pretty much the information you needed about a particular subject. There was someone who pondered on what to write, how to write, and where to publish it—on their blog or a news website. They are storytellers—they keep the readers’ minds churning with ideas.

In Pakistan, we have writers of all ages who come from all parts of the country. They amaze me because they bring stories and thoughts, insights and information, ideas and views that have promise. Some of these writers are associated with publishing companies that promote talent that seemingly remains unheard of. Companies such as Daastan Publications, WriterTalks, Auraq Publications, Thazbook, The Little Book Company, Liberty Publishing, Markings Publishing, Reverie Publishers, Kitab, Zuka Books, Mongrel Books, etc., have been supporting writers of all ages to fulfill their dreams of becoming published authors. It is the thought that counts and the publishing companies mentioned above are endeavouring to build an army of writers and poets. Their efforts must be commended. Publishing companies such as these serve as a hope for those writers who find it challenging to connect with traditional publishers, for whatever reasons there may be.

Writing articles, essays, blogs, poetry, stories, novellas, and novels requires one to have ideas, to begin with. Selecting topics and doing the research before embarking on the writing journey becomes a part and parcel of the writing process. Some have the flair to write from an early age while others develop it as they move ahead in life.

Our education system must breed writers, authors, essayists, and poets. Unfortunately, the system promotes rote learning and limits the students’ thoughts to the boundaries of textbooks. This needs to change. Schools and colleges should have one period every day where students are asked to pen down their thoughts in the form of articles or essays. They should be encouraged to write stories covering any genre of their interest. They should be allowed to think creatively instead of limiting their thought process.

A nation is developed primarily by thinkers. They emerge in any form. They can be inventors, scientists, architects, archaeologists, astronomers, astronauts, sculptors, painters, and the list goes on. All professions require one to think, plan, research, and act. Life-long learning is the key for one to remain updated with modern trends and acquire learning as one moves on in life.