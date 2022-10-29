Share:

In the aftermath of devastating floods, economic instability and high inflation, children in Pakistan are suffering from a severe nutritional crisis. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported alarming figures for malnutrition and stunted growth amongst children below the age of 10, all the while highlighting obesity to be a concerning problem as well. We are divided between two incredibly debilitating extremes when what we should strive for is a healthy middle ground.

WHO experts brought attention to alarming health issues in Pakistan. More than 1 in 9 children suffers from malnutrition, especially in flood-affected areas like Balochistan and Sindh. Meanwhile, unaffordability has robbed many others across the province of a healthy and balanced diet. This has quite naturally resulted in stunted growth and the development of diseases from an early age, reducing our population’s quality of life and life expectancy.

On the other hand, at least 6 to 8 percent of children below the age of 10 are reported to be overweight, bordering on obese. Many go on to develop heart diseases, diabetes, and high blood pressure—all common ailments in Pakistan. WHO officials attributed this phenomenon to unhealthy lifestyles, diets, and general laziness, and what is perhaps more concerning is that not many perceive this to be a problem.

Non-communicable diseases like these are especially dangerous because they are undetectable and often manifest gradually. Plus, they are the gateway to more health complications that can be avoided by being slightly more conscious about health. On average, governments spend at least $27 billion treating such diseases when the same amount—or less—can be allocated towards spreading awareness about a healthy lifestyle. This is something our authorities must pursue. Too often, we ignore the plight of these innocent children even though they will be the torchbearers of our country in the future. The government must provide food to helpless children in the country all the while emphasising the importance of a healthy lifestyle.