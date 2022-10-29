Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has congratulated Malaika Ghous, daughter of presi­dent PML-Q Canada Ghous Dar, on her success in the Toronto Schools Board of Trustee elec­tions and expressed best wishes for her. Malaika Ghous, a 22-year-old student, has won the To­ronto Schools Board of Trustee elections by de­feating seven contenders. The chief minister said that she has made Pakistan famous by becoming the youngest member of the Board of Trustees. He said that it is hoped that Malaika Ghous would bring laurels home by highlighting the positive image of Pakistan. “I wish Malaika Ghous more success” he added.