ISLAMABAD-The government has again received cold response from petroleum exploration companies as it has received bids for only five blocks against the floated eight blocks.

The Directorate General of Petroleum Concessions (DGPC) of Petroleum Division had invited bids for granting petroleum exploration licenses for eight relinquished oil & gas blocks in Balochistan, however, it has received bids for only five blocks.

Earlier, it was announced that the bids will be opened on October 20, 2022, but later the deadline was extended to October 28, 2022, official source told The Nation. The blocks had been previously granted to various petroleum exploration companies but after court litigation, it was relinquished and the Directorate General of Petroleum Concessions of Petroleum Division (Ministry of Energy) floated fresh tenders for the eight blocks, the source said. The blocks that were floated for the bidding purpose included blocks 2763-6 Ladgasht, 3066-7 Huramzai, 3067-9 Changai, 3067-9 Lugai, 3167-3 Tanishpa, 3168-2 Shaigalu, 3068-8 South Pishin, and 3168-3 Multanai. On Friday, DGPC publicly opened bids for eight onshore blocks for grant of petroleum exploration rights. This was the second bidding round conducted during this year. However bids were received only for five blocks. Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has submitted bids for 3067-9 Lugai, and 3167-3 Tanishpa. For 3168-2 Shaigalu, PLL has submitted bid. For 3068-8 South Pishin, Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) and for 3168-3 Multanai POL have submitted bids. No bid was received for three blocks: 2763-6 Ladgasht, 3066-7 Huramzai and 3067-9 Changai, the source said.

Meanwhile, an official spokesman said that the minimum investment to be carried out by the exploration and production (E&P) companies in these Blocks will be over USD 22.6 million in three years. Apart from E&P activities, the successful companies will also spend over USD 450,000 in social welfare for the areas of their respective blocks. For blocks that have discoveries, investments of several hundred million dollars will be made by these companies to develop the production. The auction of new oil & gas blocks is aimed at less reliance on imports in the oil and gas by promoting and facilitating exploration in petroleum sector and transparency to ensure a level-playing field for all competitors in E&P sector. The onset of E&P activities will help to create job opportunities and possible decrease in import bill, claimed the spokesman.