LAHORE - Former Pakistan women’s team captain Sana Mir and former women’s international player Marina Iqbal will be joined by Ali Younis, Andrew Leonard, Sikander Bakht and Shah Faisal as commentators for the upcoming women’s series between Pakistan and Ireland. Sana will be involved in the T20Is only to be played on November 12, 14 and 16. The three-match ODI series will be played from Nov 4 to 9, the series is a part of the ICC Women’s Championship. All six tour matches will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The PCB, will live-stream the series on its YouTube channel. The production set-up will comprise 10 HD cameras.