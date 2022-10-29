Share:

LAHORE - A judicial magistrate on Friday sent anchorperson Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain to jail on 14-day judi­cial remand in a bank fraud case.

Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtza Virk conduct­ed the proceedings, wherein the Federal Investiga­tion Agency (FIA) produced the anchorperson.

The investigation officer submitted an appli­cation for 14-day physical remand of the an­chorperson, saying that his custody was re­quired for completing investigations and recovery of the forged mortgage deed and an amount of Rs 57.638 million, which was taken from a bank on the basis of forged mortgage deed. The FIA additional director legal submit­ted that the anchorperson was nominated in the case and he was involved in preparation of the forged mortgage deed, adding that he signed the deed as a witness.