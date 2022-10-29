LAHORE - A judicial magistrate on Friday sent anchorperson Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a bank fraud case.
Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtza Virk conducted the proceedings, wherein the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) produced the anchorperson.
The investigation officer submitted an application for 14-day physical remand of the anchorperson, saying that his custody was required for completing investigations and recovery of the forged mortgage deed and an amount of Rs 57.638 million, which was taken from a bank on the basis of forged mortgage deed. The FIA additional director legal submitted that the anchorperson was nominated in the case and he was involved in preparation of the forged mortgage deed, adding that he signed the deed as a witness.