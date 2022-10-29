Share:

Ahead of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to China, the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) of Pakistan and China on Thursday agreed to execute the much-awaited Mainline-1 (ML-1) project at an estimated cost of $10 billion. This is a much-awaited development considering that the project was awaiting a final decision for the past five years. In addition to this, however, both sides are also looking into new areas of cooperation under CPEC including post-disaster reconstruction, global development initiatives, and strengthening of digital investment in the economy.

The inclusion of new projects is an encouraging development given how they are geared towards Pakistan’s most critical needs at the moment. Specifically, the inclusion of water resource management and climate is important considering how vulnerable Pakistan is to climate-induced catastrophes and resource scarcity. The other key area is information technology, and it has been decided that Chinese companies will establish research centres in Pakistan to explore new avenues in this sector.

Business-to-business cooperation is another positive dimension that is being added to CPEC which will also help Pakistan’s export sector. Islamabad has also finalised some agreements to promote the export of Pakistani agricultural items to China, in addition to signing an MoU which could pave the way for the export of meat, vegetables, and fruits.

All of this sounds very positive, but at the same time, it is important to ensure that the implementation of these projects and initiatives is managed a lot more efficiently. Since 2013, 28 projects worth $18.8 billion have been completed while $34 billion worth of schemes are either being implemented or at various stages of planning.

In fact, Pakistani officials have themselves conceded that the country has missed opportunities due to prolonged delays in the execution of schemes that were agreed over five to eight years ago. Therefore, there is little point in expanding the portfolio of projects if we are not even completing the ones that have been in progress since 2013.