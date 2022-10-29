Share:

KHYBER - the District Headquarters hospital’s Outdoor Patients’ Departments (OPDs) will start their second shift On November 1st, 2022, to better serve the nearby tribal population. According to Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Jamshed Sherani, the decision to start second-shift OPD services was made with the residents’ misery in mind. This would help the underprivileged and ailing segment of society. He added that initially, ten doctors would be available to treat patients in the medical, surgical, orthopaedic, cardiology, dental, and paediatric outpatient departments (OPDs). A female doctor would also be there to examine and treat the female patients, he said. He said the second shift OPDs would function from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm, and added that the effort would be made to further improve the service being provided in emergency and labour room units. Dr Sherani committed to doing everything in his power to further the well-being of the populace.