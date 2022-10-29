Share:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas during the next twelve hours.

However, shallow foggy is likely in Lahore, Mangla, Faisalabad, Narowal, Multan, Bahawalpur and surroundings during morning hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Murree twelve degree centigrade, Lahore nineteen, Karachi twenty-five, Peshawar sixteen, Quetta five, Gilgit four and Muzaffarabad thirteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry weather is expected in Jammu, Leh, Anantnag, Baramula, Pulwama, Shopian and Srinagar.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula six degree centigrade, Jammu fifteen and Leh minus two degree centigrade.