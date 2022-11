Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pa­kistan (ECP) summoned PTI chief Imran Khan on November 1 for repeated­ly violating the code of con­duct. The electoral watch­dog has also summoned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Min­ister for Relief and Resettle­ment for violating the code of conduct of the election prior to the bye-election in NA-45. Moreover, in anoth­er case the DMO summoned Imran Khan today.