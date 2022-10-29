OKARA - District Police Officer Okara Captain (Rtd) Muhammad Furqan Bilal promoted eight ASIs as sub-inspectors and 25 head constables as assistant sub-inspectors.
The ring laying ceremony was held at the district police office Okara and was attended by SDPO City Circle /DSP Headquarters Mohammad Ashraf Chauhdry.
Addressing the recipients, DPO Okara Captain (Rtd) Muhammad Furqan Bilal said that Allah Almighty had given them promotion and success. “You have been honoured, now it is your duty to serve the creatures of Allah with good intention because the powers are the trust of Allah and you should use the powers to serve the creatures of Allah