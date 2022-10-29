Share:

OKARA - District Police Officer Okara Captain (Rtd) Mu­hammad Furqan Bilal promoted eight ASIs as sub-inspectors and 25 head constables as as­sistant sub-inspectors.

The ring laying cer­emony was held at the district police of­fice Okara and was at­tended by SDPO City Circle /DSP Headquar­ters Mohammad Ashraf Chauhdry.

Addressing the re­cipients, DPO Okara Captain (Rtd) Muham­mad Furqan Bilal said that Allah Almighty had given them promotion and success. “You have been honoured, now it is your duty to serve the creatures of Allah with good intention because the powers are the trust of Allah and you should use the powers to serve the creatures of Allah