A murder suspect of former chief justice Balochistan High Court (BHC) Muhammad Noor Meskanzai has been arrested.

Former chief justice Noor Meskanzai was fatally shot dead in Kharan district of Balochistan on October 14.

“Alleged killer of Justice Meskanzai has been affiliated with an outlawed group,” sources said.

Suspected killer has also confessed his involvement in other acts of sabotage, sources said.

“The scope of investigation is being expanded after disclosures of arrested murder suspect,” according to sources.

“The facilitators of murder and other suspects will also be arrested in the murder case,” investigation sources said.

Unidentified assailant opened fire on former BHC CJ Muhammad Noor Meskanzai in Kharan district of Balochistan, leaving him seriously wounded. Meskanzai succumbed to injuries while being shifted to the hospital.

Muhammad Noor Meskanzai served as BHC CJ from 2014 to 2018, whereas he also performed the responsibility of Shariat court’s chief justice.