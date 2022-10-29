Share:

ATTOCK - Fatehjang police have arrested eight armed guards of a private housing society for allegedly illegally occupying the land of a citizen and also involved in firing on police party.

All have been booked under the relevant act and sent behind the bars. As per police sources, Muhammad Ramzan had informed police that the owners of a private housing society and their accomplices were trying to occupy his land and also started firing on him. Police had registered an FIR under anti-terrorism act and were on the hunt to arrest the culprits. On 24/10/22, the accused started firing on police team when police were trying to arrest them. Police, however, over powered the accused and arrested them. Those arrested include Anharullah r/o Dir, Asad r/o Dir, Ayub r/o Mardan, Khana Jan r/o Landi Kotal, Mudassar r/o Kohat, Meesam r/o Hangu, Jawad r/o Takht Bhai and Salar Khan r/o Charsada. DPO Attock has appreciated the timely action of Fatehjang police and said that police were always ready to ensure security of the people and protecting their life and properties