ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar on Friday held separate meetings with the Ambassadors of United States and China to dis­cuss the economic issues and post-flood activities. Ambassador of the United States of America to Paki­stan Donald Blome called on Federal Minister for Fi­nance and Revenue Sena­tor Mohammad Ishaq Dar. Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar wel­comed the US Ambassador and highlighted that both Pakistan and the United States have historic, long-standing, extensive and durable relations. The Fi­nance Minister apprised the US Ambassador about the estimated losses faced by Pakistan due to recently devastating floods. Donald Blome expressed the same sentiments on bilateral re­lations between the United States of America and Paki­stan. He further informed about his recent visit to flood affected areas in Pak­istan and expressed sym­pathy on the enormous losses caused by floods. Moreover, he apprised the Finance Minister on ad­ditional flood relief assis­tance to Pakistan by the US government in this time of crisis. The Finance Minister appreciated the support of the United States for flood relief and mentioned that the US had always been a great support to Pakistan, whenever it got hit by any calamity. He further ex­pressed the intention of the present government to further augment the bi­lateral relations between both the countries in fields of economy, investment and trade. Finance Minister thanked Donald Blome for his support to Pakistan.