HYDERABAD-The meeting of District Vigilance Committee, set up by Sindh government for the prevention of forced labour, human smuggling and help of affected persons, was held here Friday with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shehryar Gul Memon in the chair.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said that Sindh government has formulated rules against forced labour from children and prevention of human smuggling those would be implemented at all cost. He said that those contravening these rules would face legal action. He instructed the members of District Vigilance Committee to adopt steps for creating awareness among general public regarding rules formulated against forced child labour and human smuggling. He said that labour organisations shall be contacted to provide information about rules and regulations formed for the welfare and safety of labours so that they could know about their rights.

The DC said that Deputy Commissioner would be the Chairman of District Vigilance Committee formed by Sindh government at district level while representatives of SSP, FIA, Social Welfare, Labour and Human Resources, Women Development Officer and members of two registered organisations working for Human Rights would be the members of this committee.

He said that District Vigilance Committee would hold meetings every month. DC instructed official of Police Department to remain alert in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Deputy Director Child Protection Muslim Farooq, DSP police Habibur Rehman Lashari, District Population Welfare Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, member District Vigilance Committee Akram Khaskheli, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, all tehsil Assistant Commissioners and committee members.