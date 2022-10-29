Share:

MULTAN - The police arrested four suspects involved in the killing of Muhammad Asif who died due to a cyl­inder explosion in the limits of Haram Gate police station. According to Police spokesperson, four outlaws identified as Kamran, Ali Haider, Salman Abbas and Muneeb on October 2 went to a Nehari shop owned by Muhammad Asif.

One of the accused Kamran got angry and opened fire when the shop owner asked for mon­ey. The gas cylinder exploded after a bullet struck it, causing fire to erupt in the shop. As a result, Muhammad Asif was severely burnt. He later suc­cumbed to injuries