SUKKUR-Four people were killed Friday in an armed clash between two groups of the Jatoi tribe in riverine (kacha) area of Bagarji, Sukkur. According to the police, the warring factions fired shots at each other with sophisticated weapons for four hours. The area kept echoing with the sound of the gunshots.

Nadir Ali, Muhammad Saleh and Sardar Ali were among those who died.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Singhar Malik said that the police had reached the spot and brought the situation under control. “The clash took place not between residents of the area but between two groups of dacoits,” he stated.