PESHAWAR - A two-day sixth international conference on ‘Sustainability in Process Industry (SPI-2022)’ was organised at the Department of Chemical Engineering, Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI) of Engineering Science and Technology, Swabi in collaboration with the Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar. Speakers at the conference stressed strengthening academia-industry linkages to enhance the industrial sector with the help of cutting-edge academic research; finding sustainable solutions for the problems related to energy, water, climate change and food processing and creating better opportunities and environment for industries, especially in plastic recycling. They said the industrial world has adopted essential technological practices in connection with sustainable industrial processes while it was equally important for the developing countries to adopt practical policies for better management.