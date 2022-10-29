Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman assented four bills sent by the Punjab Assembly here at Governor House on Friday. The said bills, which have become Acts after the assent of the Governor of Punjab, shall come into force immediately. The bills include: The For­est (Amendment) Bill 2022, The Punjab Occupational Safety Health (Amend­ment) Bill 2020, The Punjab Seed Corpo­ration (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Factories (Amendment) Bill 2022.

Balighur Rehman signed the bills in the public interest, recognizing the privi­lege of the assembly, despite not adopt­ing a proper route by the Punjab Assem­bly and not making the reform proposals a part of these laws. In his statement on the occasion, the Governor said that sta­bility in the country, adherence to the constitution and law is a priority. He said that as the governor, it was his responsi­bility to review the bills in the interest of the people and if there was a need to re­form, then give suggestions. He said and added there were many bills which he found to be correct in all respects, and he assented them immediately. But in case of any deficiency or error in the bills, he sent it back with the intention of correc­tion by fulfilling his constitutional duty.

He said Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) believes in promotion of democratic values, supremacy of consti­tution and law.