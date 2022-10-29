Share:

Chairman Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee Haroon Malik and other NC members Shahid Niaz Khokhar, Saud Hashmi, and Haris Azmat expressed grief over the sad demise of the former captain of the Pakistan football team Ali Nawaz Baloch.

They prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the late Ali Nawaz, who represented Pakistan in numerous international arenas, and also, received the President’s Pride of Performance award in 1996. Ali Nawaz glorified Pakistan for seven years. Moreover, he also spent five years playing professionally with Emirates FC in Abu Dhabi.