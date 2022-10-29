Share:

LAHORE - Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka Yasin Joya called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and appreciated the steps taken by the Punjab government to provide relief to the common man. The CM has taken important steps for pub­lic welfare in a short period while steps for the rehabilitation of the flood victims are praiseworthy, he noted. The welfare-oriented works done by you previously are still re­membered by the people, he added. Parvez Elahi said that he is working day and night for the prosperity of the people.