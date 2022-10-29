Share:

ISLAMABAD -The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday extended protective bail to Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Javed Latif in terrorism cases against him.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akthar Kayani conducted hearing of the petition moved by the Federal Minister Javed Latif and extended his protective bail for two weeks.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer Sardar Timur Aslam Advocate and Assistant Attorney General Usman Ghumman appeared before the court. The assistant attorney general informed the court that the report could not come from the provinces, therefore, some time should be given for the report to arrive.

The IHC bench accepted the request of the assistant attorney general and gave two weeks’ time to the federal interior secretary to seek the details of the cases registered against Latif in all provinces. The court also extended the protective bail of the federal minister and deferred the hearing for two weeks.

According to details, the IHC bench had earlier barred the police from arresting Javed Latif and directed the petitioner to submit a surety bond worth of Rs10,000 while it also directed the Secretary Interior to apprise the court after collecting details of cases registered against him.

In this matter, Mian Javed Latif approached the IHC seeking protective bail plea in the terrorism cases registered against him in Lahore and Peshawar. Javed Latif moved the IHC through his lawyer and sought protective bail as he intends to cast his vote in the bye-elections to be held in his constituency.

PML-N leader Javed Latif was booked under terrorism charges for inciting people against the former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, last month. The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged with the Green Town police station, following a press conference of Latif in Islamabad. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Imam Masjid Irshad-ur-Rehman.

The case was registered for inciting people against former prime minister Imran Khan by making false statements. The complainant accused Latif of inciting the people intentionally in consultation with Marriyum Aurangzeb and others.