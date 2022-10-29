Share:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday fixed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan’s petition for hearing against his disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Toshakhana reference.

The IHC Justice Amir Farooq will hear the former premier’s petition on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention that Imran Khan has moved IHC challenging the electoral watchdog’s verdict to disqualify him in Toshakhana reference, while the registrar’s office raised objections to plea after that Imran’s legal team cleared all objections the registrar’s office.

In the plea, the PTI chairman asked the IHC to term the ECP’s decisions as illegal.