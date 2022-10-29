ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday rejected and strongly condemned the highly irresponsible, provocative and gratuitous remarks made by the Indian Defence Minister at a public event on Kashmir Black Day in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).
His statement: that India had begun development work in IIOJK that would not stop till it reaches Gilgit-Baltistan” is utterly absurd and ludicrous, said the foreign ministry in a statement.
It said that Indian minister’s delusional remarks are farcical on the one hand, and reflective of India’s characteristic hostility towards Pakistan on the other. The so-called ‘development work’ in IIOJK is a mere eyewash, while the amateurish attempt to distort the well-established historical facts about the Jammu & Kashmir dispute is pathetic, it added. India needs a reminder that Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognized dispute on the agenda of the United Nations since 1948.
The only resolution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute lies in ensuring that the Kashmiris are able to exercise their right of self-determination. The Government of India is reminded that the ground realities in IIOJK and AJK are diametrically different. While AJK is free, open and accessible to the world, India has forcibly occupied IIOJK for the last seventy-five years and manages it as a vast prison. And yet, instead of granting IIOJK the right to self-determination, India continues to eye Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan to nurture its ‘expansionist mindset’, the statement said.
Ever since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019, Indian occupation forces have extra-judicially killed more than 690 innocent Kashmiris.