ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday rejected and strongly condemned the highly ir­responsible, provocative and gratu­itous remarks made by the Indian Defence Minister at a public event on Kashmir Black Day in Indian Il­legally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

His statement: that India had be­gun development work in IIOJK that would not stop till it reaches Gilg­it-Baltistan” is utterly absurd and lu­dicrous, said the foreign ministry in a statement.

It said that Indian minister’s de­lusional remarks are farcical on the one hand, and reflective of India’s characteristic hostility towards Pa­kistan on the other. The so-called ‘development work’ in IIOJK is a mere eyewash, while the amateur­ish attempt to distort the well-estab­lished historical facts about the Jam­mu & Kashmir dispute is pathetic, it added. India needs a reminder that Jammu and Kashmir remains an in­ternationally recognized dispute on the agenda of the United Nations since 1948.

The only resolution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute lies in ensur­ing that the Kashmiris are able to exercise their right of self-determi­nation. The Government of India is reminded that the ground realities in IIOJK and AJK are diametrical­ly different. While AJK is free, open and accessible to the world, India has forcibly occupied IIOJK for the last seventy-five years and manages it as a vast prison. And yet, instead of granting IIOJK the right to self-de­termination, India continues to eye Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilg­it-Baltistan to nurture its ‘expan­sionist mindset’, the statement said.

Ever since India’s illegal and uni­lateral actions of 5th August 2019, Indian occupation forces have ex­tra-judicially killed more than 690 innocent Kashmiris.