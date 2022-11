Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab Secretary General and Parliamentary Leader in the Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza has said that Imran Khan is attempting to create unrest and chaos in the country in the name of a long march. In a statement issued here on Fri­day, he said the PTI chairman wanted exemption from the constitution and law by launching his ‘Haqiqi Azadi’ [real independence] march