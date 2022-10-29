Share:

Former PM says he had not done anything unconstitutional n Tells marchers he is going to start most important journey in his 26 years of political struggle.

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Friday that free and fair elections are vi­tal to strengthen the country.

The former prime minister stated this while addressing the participants of his ‘Haqeeqi Aza­di’ [real independence] march, which started from Liberty Chowk with the party leadership riding a container in the after­noon. He said that time had come to start the journey of country’s real independence, adding that the march was not for any po­litical motive. He said, “We want stability of institutions.”

Imran Khan said he had not done anything unconstitution­al, adding that it was the right of people to decide whom they wanted to rule the country, but through free and fair elections. He said, “The PTI will abide by the law and not enter the Red Zone [in Islamabad].”

He said that his party had never deviated from the law and Con­stitution throughout its journey, and always staged peaceful ral­lies. Before starting the long march, an oath was taken from the participants in the march that they would abide by the Constitution of the country, safe­guard the country’s sovereignty, not bow before anybody except Allah Almighty. Later, ‘dua’ was offered before start of the march PTI leaders Asad Umar, Shah Mah­mood Qureshi, Shafqat Mahmood, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Faisal Javed and others were also present with Imran Khan on the container.

Imran Khan also said that he was destined to live and die in Pakistan but wanted to see a free Pakistan where there is rule of law and deci­sions are made by the people. “Let no one else decide. Let the people decide [about important matters]”.

Imran Khan assured that his pro­test is constitutional and will re­main peaceful and he will not go to red zone. He also asked the courts to keep a vigilant eye on the actions of Rana Sana Ullah and Shehbaz Sharif. He said he would not allow any sort of violence in the protest march. “In twenty-six years, we have always been within the ambit of law and the Constitution. But it is sad, we have been deprived of the basic rights”, he moaned.

Khan told the marchers that he was going to start the most import­ant journey in his twenty-six years of political struggle. “My aim is only one as my leader Quaid-e-Azam told the British. This march is not for politics, elections or personal inter­est. Its purpose is to liberate my na­tion. “The decisions of this coun­try should not be made outside the country, in London or Washington.

Decisions of this country should be made in Pakistan and for the people. If Russia is giving cheap oil, no one should order us. Why can India take oil, but not Pakistan. I want to see a free country where my people are free”.

Khan said that politics of police stations and patwari culture should end now. “A nation that is drowning in inflation….The highest inflation in fifty years has been done by this imported government. 11 hundred billion rupees corruption cases have been condoned.” Imran Khan also announced that a journalism university under the name of slain journalist Arshad Sharif will be es­tablished in Punjab to honour him. It is important to mention that Im­ran Khan criticised some officials of the security establishment and named them during his first speech.