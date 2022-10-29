Former PM says he had not done anything unconstitutional n Tells marchers he is going to start most important journey in his 26 years of political struggle.
LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Friday that free and fair elections are vital to strengthen the country.
The former prime minister stated this while addressing the participants of his ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ [real independence] march, which started from Liberty Chowk with the party leadership riding a container in the afternoon. He said that time had come to start the journey of country’s real independence, adding that the march was not for any political motive. He said, “We want stability of institutions.”
Imran Khan said he had not done anything unconstitutional, adding that it was the right of people to decide whom they wanted to rule the country, but through free and fair elections. He said, “The PTI will abide by the law and not enter the Red Zone [in Islamabad].”
He said that his party had never deviated from the law and Constitution throughout its journey, and always staged peaceful rallies. Before starting the long march, an oath was taken from the participants in the march that they would abide by the Constitution of the country, safeguard the country’s sovereignty, not bow before anybody except Allah Almighty. Later, ‘dua’ was offered before start of the march PTI leaders Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mahmood, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Faisal Javed and others were also present with Imran Khan on the container.
Imran Khan also said that he was destined to live and die in Pakistan but wanted to see a free Pakistan where there is rule of law and decisions are made by the people. “Let no one else decide. Let the people decide [about important matters]”.
Imran Khan assured that his protest is constitutional and will remain peaceful and he will not go to red zone. He also asked the courts to keep a vigilant eye on the actions of Rana Sana Ullah and Shehbaz Sharif. He said he would not allow any sort of violence in the protest march. “In twenty-six years, we have always been within the ambit of law and the Constitution. But it is sad, we have been deprived of the basic rights”, he moaned.
Khan told the marchers that he was going to start the most important journey in his twenty-six years of political struggle. “My aim is only one as my leader Quaid-e-Azam told the British. This march is not for politics, elections or personal interest. Its purpose is to liberate my nation. “The decisions of this country should not be made outside the country, in London or Washington.
Decisions of this country should be made in Pakistan and for the people. If Russia is giving cheap oil, no one should order us. Why can India take oil, but not Pakistan. I want to see a free country where my people are free”.
Khan said that politics of police stations and patwari culture should end now. “A nation that is drowning in inflation….The highest inflation in fifty years has been done by this imported government. 11 hundred billion rupees corruption cases have been condoned.” Imran Khan also announced that a journalism university under the name of slain journalist Arshad Sharif will be established in Punjab to honour him. It is important to mention that Imran Khan criticised some officials of the security establishment and named them during his first speech.