Islamabad Police has directed the hotels and guesthouses of the capital city not to accommodate the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march participants.

The police have conveyed to them that all hotels and guesthouses will be searched on a daily basis, and that strict action will be taken if any PTI worker or supporter is found staying there.

Thousands of people joined the PTI’s long march which began from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on Friday, October 28, 2022 under the leadership of former prime minister and party Chairman Imran Khan to press the government to call early elections.