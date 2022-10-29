Share:

Fearing that thousands of participants of the PTI’s long march could go deep into Islamabad, the federal government on Saturday extended the federal capital’s Red Zone to the Zero Point.

Under the new arrangement, Faisal Avenue, Margallah Road, Barri Imam and Fifth Avenue were all made part of the Red Zone.

Since Section 144 will remain in force in the areas, declared parts of the Zone, no rally or a public gathering will be allowed there.

PTI’s long march, which had started from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk yesterday (Friday, October 28, 2022) to press the government for early elections, could not cover much distance on the first day as thousands of party workers and supporters joined it, retarding its speed considerably.