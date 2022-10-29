Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has written a letter to the Sindh government to seek its reply for the organisation of local government (LG) polls in the seven districts of Karachi.

The ECP stated in the letter that the commission wants to immediately hold LG polls in Sindh to fulfil its constitutional duty. The commission directed the Sindh government to submit the reply by October 31.

The ECP questioned the Sindh government about the security and other arrangements for the LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.

On October 18, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had postponed the local government (LG) elections in Karachi scheduled for October 23. It was third time the ECP postponed the second phase of LG polls in Sindh.

The decision was taken following a third request by the Sindh government seeking postponement for three months of the LG polls in seven districts of Karachi, citing shortage of personnel.

“The decision was taken in the best interest of public to ensure their safety & security. The elections required static deployment of law enforcement personnel which was refused by Interior. All 5000 polling stations declared sensitive,” said the election body in a statement.

The press release stated that ECP had no other option than to postpone the LG elections in 7 districts of Karachi.

Moreover, the ECP had decided to hold another meeting after 15 days to finalise date for local govt elections.