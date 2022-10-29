Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah orga­nized a special seminar to mark the Kashmir Black Day. Special messages of the President, Prime Min­ister and Foreign Minister were read out on the oc­casion. A special documentary highlighting genesis of the dispute, valiant freedom struggle of the Kash­miri people and atrocities committed by the Indian forces was screened for general public awareness.

Speaking on the occasion, the participants high­lighted the significance of the day marking the il­legal landing of Indian occupying forces in Jammu and Kashmir; paid rich tributes to the continued sacrifices of the Kashmiri people by their third consecutive generation in their struggle for the right to self-determination as enshrined by the numerous UN Security Council Resolutions; con­demned the incessant atrocities of the Indian oc­cupying forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), particularly post 5th Au­gust 2019 unilateral actions and called upon inter­national community to play its role in the peaceful resolution of this important long standing dispute.

The Consul General especially appreciated and thanked the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and OIC for their consistent support to the Kash­mir cause. He also reiterated Government of Paki­stan’s continued moral, political, and diplomatic support to the oppressed Kashmiris in their legiti­mate struggle for the right to self-determination.

A cross section of Pakistani community attended the occasion and the proceedings were duly cov­ered by Saudi and ethnic media. The event con­cluded with collective prayer for the well-being of Kashmiri people and for their success in the strug­gle for right to self-determination.