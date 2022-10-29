ISLAMABAD - The Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah organized a special seminar to mark the Kashmir Black Day. Special messages of the President, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister were read out on the occasion. A special documentary highlighting genesis of the dispute, valiant freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people and atrocities committed by the Indian forces was screened for general public awareness.
Speaking on the occasion, the participants highlighted the significance of the day marking the illegal landing of Indian occupying forces in Jammu and Kashmir; paid rich tributes to the continued sacrifices of the Kashmiri people by their third consecutive generation in their struggle for the right to self-determination as enshrined by the numerous UN Security Council Resolutions; condemned the incessant atrocities of the Indian occupying forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), particularly post 5th August 2019 unilateral actions and called upon international community to play its role in the peaceful resolution of this important long standing dispute.
The Consul General especially appreciated and thanked the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and OIC for their consistent support to the Kashmir cause. He also reiterated Government of Pakistan’s continued moral, political, and diplomatic support to the oppressed Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination.
A cross section of Pakistani community attended the occasion and the proceedings were duly covered by Saudi and ethnic media. The event concluded with collective prayer for the well-being of Kashmiri people and for their success in the struggle for right to self-determination.