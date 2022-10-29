Share:

LONDON-King Charles has been announced as the ceremonial head of the Royal Marines - a position previously held by his son Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. Prince Harry had been Captain General of the Royal Marines until he withdrew from royal duties and moved to the United States. The role had once been held by the King’s father, the Duke of Edinburgh, and also his grandfather George VI.

The King said he was “exceptionally proud” to follow in their footsteps. The Duke of Edinburgh held the position of Captain General for 64 years before he was succeeded by Prince Harry in 2017.

Prince Harry’s position was removed in February 2021, along with his other honorary military titles and patronages, after he stopped being a working royal.

This week, the prince’s publishers announced that his memoirs, with his view of these events, would be published in January.

The announcement of the King as the new Captain General was made on the 358th anniversary of the founding of the Royal Marines, in October 1664 during King Charles II’s reign. King Charles III praised the Royal Marines for their “courage, determination, self-discipline and a remarkable capacity to endure in the most extreme environments”.