The Lahore Arts Council will organize a four-day International Islamic Art Festival from the 17th to the 20th of next month.

Intellectuals, scholars and artists from Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, and Saudi Arabia will participate in the festival which will be inaugurated by Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

LAC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the forthcoming festival. He said that the historical journey of 1400 years of Islamic sciences and arts would be reviewed in the festival. He further said that seminars, exhibitions, workshops, Qawwali programmes, book stalls, and other activities would be presented in the four-day International Islamic Art Festival.

The festival would be arranged by the Alhamra Arts Council and Pakistan Arts Council, Karachi.