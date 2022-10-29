Share:

Mingora - Several people protested against terrorism and the recent turbulence in law and order in Barikot town of Swat. Under the banners of Swat Olasi Pasoon and Swat Qaumi Jirga, a sizable group of elders, young people, and political activists assembled at Barikot Chowk to call for peace in the region and the return of missing people. The rally was addressed by PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Khushal Kakar, the elder son of Shaheeh Usman Kakar, PkMAP leader Mukhtiar Yousfazai, ANP Ayoub Asharey, PPP leader Dr Mukhtar Khan, and local elders. The speakers questioned the entry of militants into Swat despite the presence of a large number of security personnel. “The militants are still present in the valley, and the Chief Minister came to the area after two months. But this time we will not just condemn the terrorists, but we will resist them,” said Mukhtar Khan Yousafzai, the provincial head of the Pakhtunkhwa MAP. “Ironically, despite the presence of law enforcement agencies in villages, miscreants manage to enter our villages, patrol in remote areas, and then easily return,” stated JI Senator Mushtaq Khan, adding that the federal government has deprived the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of its due share of NFC and electricity profit. The speakers said Swat was not a neighbouring district with Afghanistan, but it was far from the border, and the presence of militants in Swat raised concerns. “Sabotaging peace in Swat means undermining peace throughout the province, which will not be tolerated. If the so-called militants try to sabotage peace in Swat this time, people from all over KP will come out to oppose them,” stated Manzoor Pashteen in his address, adding that this time no-one would leave Swat or migrate from here but would instead stand up against the militants. He stated that Pakhtuns would no longer be used as a scapegoat to serve the interests of certain elements. “We won’t accept any negotiations with the militants or their re-entry into the Pakhtun belt,” he said. The speakers said it was a good omen that people from all walks of life came out to demand peace from the government. “The Swat Qaumi Jirga would continue its fight for longterm peace in the region. People of Swat demand their right to peace,” said Zahid Khan, a member of the Swat Qaumi Jirga. He requested the provincial government to begin early rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas