ISLAMABAD - The political uncertainty in the country has always created be­wilderment among politi­cal players for choosing their future path. The political landscape is these days once again unclear about the fu­ture political scenario.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan, with the gap of only five months, is making a sec­ond attempt to compel the government to announce the date of General Elections in the country immediately. The present government tenure is actually ending on August 13, 2023. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with the support of co­alition partners has not given a single hint to accept the de­mand of Imran Khan.

The political tempera­ture has further in­creased with the unparalleled press conference by DG ISI Lt. Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and DG ISPR Lt Gen Babar, as PTI Chief Imran Khan has kicked off his ‘Haqiqi Azad March’ by targeting ISI. This scenario has seemingly compelled many ‘electables’ to rethink their political as­sociation either to distance themselves from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI] or participate in the long march. The news about some of the Punjab MPs jumping from PTI’s ship started making the rounds. Unfortunately, South­ern Punjab is already notori­ous about its politicians for changing their loyalties.

PTI’s senior member Fawad Chaudhary in a quick ‘dam­age control’ move has taken no time to pass a political state­ment that the political disasso­ciation with Imran Khan at this stage would prove as ‘political suicide’ for their party mem­bers. The party has already announced to issue a show-cause notice to its leader Faisal Vawda over his controversial remarks about party’s long march against the government. Vawda in clarion call expressed fear bloodshed could happen in guise of peaceful march. Imran Khan, in his recent public meet­ings, for the umpteenth time blamed for damaging his po­litical party with different tac­tics. A long list of PTI’s mem­bers including Javed Hashmi, Jhangir Tareen, Aleem khan, Akbar S.Babar, Ayesha Gulalai and other have left the party over their different reasons in the past. The status of Faisal Vawda in the party is still un­clear. Nearly, 31 PTI dissidents are sitting in the National As­sembly and over a dozen in the Punjab Assembly.