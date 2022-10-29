ISLAMABAD - The political uncertainty in the country has always created bewilderment among political players for choosing their future path. The political landscape is these days once again unclear about the future political scenario.
PTI Chairman Imran Khan, with the gap of only five months, is making a second attempt to compel the government to announce the date of General Elections in the country immediately. The present government tenure is actually ending on August 13, 2023. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with the support of coalition partners has not given a single hint to accept the demand of Imran Khan.
The political temperature has further increased with the unparalleled press conference by DG ISI Lt. Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and DG ISPR Lt Gen Babar, as PTI Chief Imran Khan has kicked off his ‘Haqiqi Azad March’ by targeting ISI. This scenario has seemingly compelled many ‘electables’ to rethink their political association either to distance themselves from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI] or participate in the long march. The news about some of the Punjab MPs jumping from PTI’s ship started making the rounds. Unfortunately, Southern Punjab is already notorious about its politicians for changing their loyalties.
PTI’s senior member Fawad Chaudhary in a quick ‘damage control’ move has taken no time to pass a political statement that the political disassociation with Imran Khan at this stage would prove as ‘political suicide’ for their party members. The party has already announced to issue a show-cause notice to its leader Faisal Vawda over his controversial remarks about party’s long march against the government. Vawda in clarion call expressed fear bloodshed could happen in guise of peaceful march. Imran Khan, in his recent public meetings, for the umpteenth time blamed for damaging his political party with different tactics. A long list of PTI’s members including Javed Hashmi, Jhangir Tareen, Aleem khan, Akbar S.Babar, Ayesha Gulalai and other have left the party over their different reasons in the past. The status of Faisal Vawda in the party is still unclear. Nearly, 31 PTI dissidents are sitting in the National Assembly and over a dozen in the Punjab Assembly.