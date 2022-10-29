Share:

It goes without enunciating that severe and acute malnutrition has led humans to intense attrition and resulted in life-threatening conditions that immensely weakened the immune system of the human body around the world. Undoubtedly, malnutrition is one of the most significant and critical issues in Pakistan for decades.

However, in Pakistan, the recent floods and rains have created a more alarming picture in the world. In recent times, the gushing flood in Pakistan has submerged a third of its population in innumerable sectors. According to the report, It is estimated that 33 million people were affected by the historic floods, and tens of thousands of people still taking refugees in shelter camps.

Although the recent rains in the country have created enormous catastrophic conditions in various sectors, it is endangering the health sector more, especially for children and women standing up to malnutrition because of insufficient food supply.

According to a UN recent report, one in nine children in Pakistan’s flood-battered areas is found to be suffering from severe and acute malnutrition, especially children under the age of Five in southern Sindh and southwestern Balochistan provinces, the two worst-affected provinces of Pakistan by the last month devastating flood. At the same time, pregnant women are suffering from various anaemic diseases due the malnutrition which creates a high risk of giving birth to low birth-weight babies who will also be malnourished.

To sum up, the legislation should increase the funds for nutritional needs in the long term so that people, especially children, and women affected by the devastating flood can come out of starvation.

NOREEN ANWAR,

Turbat.