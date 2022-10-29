Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marri­yum Aurangzeb said on Friday that the nation has rejected the call for “bloody march” by re­fusing to become a slave to the foreign-funded person who violated the constitution.

In her tweet in reac­tion to PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry’s tweet, she said that Pakistan’s youth could not become the protectors of “the system of Tosha Kha­na thief, Farah Gogi and Bushra Bibi”. The minis­ter maintained that the people have refused to become pawns in one person’s lust for power.