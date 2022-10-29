Share:

KARACHI - At least two persons were killed by a mob near Elahi Masjid, Mac­char Colony, Muaripur area on Friday.

According to SSP Kea­mari, both deceased were employees of a mobile network com­pany. He said the de­ceased went in the area to check network sig­nals. Deputy Inspec­tor General of Police (DIGP) South taking no­tice of the incident di­rected SSP Keamari to personally conduct the investigations.

SSP Fida Hussain Jan­wari told reporters that the deceased men were visiting Machhar Colo­ny, apparently, to check an antenna and signals. “Equipped with dif­ferent devices, as they moved in the area in their vehicle, some miscre­ants spread rumours that they were kidnappers and roaming the area with devic­es to kidnap children,” the SSP said.

Subsequently, a mob gath­ered in the area and began beating them with stones and other hard and blunt objects, he said, estimating that the crowd comprised 500 to 600 people.

A police team, which was already in the area to pro­vide security to a polio team, rushed to the spot within 10 to15 minutes of receiving in­formation about the incident, the SSP said. “They resort­ed to aerial firing to disperse the mob,” he said, adding that however, the two men had suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

In the evening, SSP Janwari said two suspects alleged­ly involved in the crime were arrested while eight others have been identified with help of videos and witnesses, and raids are being conduct­ed to arrest them.

Docks Station House Officer Parvez Ali Solangi confirmed the details shared by the Kea­mari SSP, saying that the two men were visiting the areas to check the frequency of a mo­bile tower.

“Certain miscreants spread rumours that they were try­ing to kidnap children in a jungle located near the TCF (The Citizens Foundation) school in the area,” he said, adding that the mobile also torched the vehicle — bear­ing registration number ALB-946 — in their use