KARACHI - At least two persons were killed by a mob near Elahi Masjid, Macchar Colony, Muaripur area on Friday.
According to SSP Keamari, both deceased were employees of a mobile network company. He said the deceased went in the area to check network signals. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) South taking notice of the incident directed SSP Keamari to personally conduct the investigations.
SSP Fida Hussain Janwari told reporters that the deceased men were visiting Machhar Colony, apparently, to check an antenna and signals. “Equipped with different devices, as they moved in the area in their vehicle, some miscreants spread rumours that they were kidnappers and roaming the area with devices to kidnap children,” the SSP said.
Subsequently, a mob gathered in the area and began beating them with stones and other hard and blunt objects, he said, estimating that the crowd comprised 500 to 600 people.
A police team, which was already in the area to provide security to a polio team, rushed to the spot within 10 to15 minutes of receiving information about the incident, the SSP said. “They resorted to aerial firing to disperse the mob,” he said, adding that however, the two men had suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.
In the evening, SSP Janwari said two suspects allegedly involved in the crime were arrested while eight others have been identified with help of videos and witnesses, and raids are being conducted to arrest them.
Docks Station House Officer Parvez Ali Solangi confirmed the details shared by the Keamari SSP, saying that the two men were visiting the areas to check the frequency of a mobile tower.
“Certain miscreants spread rumours that they were trying to kidnap children in a jungle located near the TCF (The Citizens Foundation) school in the area,” he said, adding that the mobile also torched the vehicle — bearing registration number ALB-946 — in their use