Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Standing Committee on Climate on Friday lauded the efforts of the Ministry of Cli­mate Change for including the advocacy of climate finance, loss and damages and adaptation to bring on the agenda of 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 27) for the first time.

This was discussed in a meet­ing of the Standing Committee on Climate Change held under the Chairpersonship of MNA Nuzhat Pathan. Ministry of Cli­mate Change shared its sched­ule which includes Prime Min­ister’s speech, joint chairing of round table with Prime Min­ister of Norway, bilateral en­gagements at ministerial level, negotiation on eight dedicated streams, side events by Paki­stani delegation and civil soci­ety members. Secretary Min­istry of Climate Change gave comprehensive briefing on the upcoming 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Na­tions Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 27). He apprised the committee about the stance of Ministry of Climate Change on the issue of adaptation mechanism during the conference. He also stated that Pakistan is on the front­line of advocacy of the climate finance issues along with other developing countries. He said that unprecedented climate-induced disaster in Pakistan hit 84 districts across the country. The World Bank has estimated Pakistan’s flood losses around $40b. Pakistan will emphasise on seeking $100b as promised in 2009. Pakistan will be sug­gesting to develop transparent mechanism for defining cli­mate finance needs. At the end, the committee decided to hold its next meeting on 29th Nov at Gwadar to witness the marine pollution and waste manage­ment at sea site. The committee deferred ‘The Pakistan Trade Control of Wild Fauna and Flora (Amendment) Bill, 2022” (Govt. Bill) and “The Environ­mental Protection (Amend­ment) Bill, 2021 (moved by Mr. Ali Gohar Khan, MNA) due to non-presence of its mover.