ISLAMABAD - The Standing Committee on Climate on Friday lauded the efforts of the Ministry of Climate Change for including the advocacy of climate finance, loss and damages and adaptation to bring on the agenda of 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 27) for the first time.
This was discussed in a meeting of the Standing Committee on Climate Change held under the Chairpersonship of MNA Nuzhat Pathan. Ministry of Climate Change shared its schedule which includes Prime Minister’s speech, joint chairing of round table with Prime Minister of Norway, bilateral engagements at ministerial level, negotiation on eight dedicated streams, side events by Pakistani delegation and civil society members. Secretary Ministry of Climate Change gave comprehensive briefing on the upcoming 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 27). He apprised the committee about the stance of Ministry of Climate Change on the issue of adaptation mechanism during the conference. He also stated that Pakistan is on the frontline of advocacy of the climate finance issues along with other developing countries. He said that unprecedented climate-induced disaster in Pakistan hit 84 districts across the country. The World Bank has estimated Pakistan’s flood losses around $40b. Pakistan will emphasise on seeking $100b as promised in 2009. Pakistan will be suggesting to develop transparent mechanism for defining climate finance needs. At the end, the committee decided to hold its next meeting on 29th Nov at Gwadar to witness the marine pollution and waste management at sea site. The committee deferred ‘The Pakistan Trade Control of Wild Fauna and Flora (Amendment) Bill, 2022” (Govt. Bill) and “The Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (moved by Mr. Ali Gohar Khan, MNA) due to non-presence of its mover.