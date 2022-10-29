Share:

Minister for Finance Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has said that due to the prudent and pragmatic policies of the present government, the economy of the country is on a firmer footing.

This was stated by him during a meeting with the President and CEOs of the leading commercial banks at the state Bank of Pakistan in Karachi on Saturday.

He assured that Government's financial situation is very stable and Government is committed to fulfil its local and international commitments. The Finance Minister urged them to play their due role in the financial and economic stabilization and progress of the country. He also shared that during his recent visit to the USA to attend IMF and World Bank Annual meetings he has got a very positive response from international development partners and Government is all set to leverage the opportunities emanating from his US visit. He also explained that the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia was also very successful and the Saudi side is very keen to further enhance our bilateral economic relations.

The leading Bankers of Pakistan reposed full confidence in Government's macroeconomic policies and shared various proposals for enhancing market confidence and improving current account balance. They appreciated various steps taken by the Finance Minister after assuming office including sending a clear message to the concerned quarters that Pakistan will neither reschedule its multilateral loans nor extend the maturity of its commercial loans. They assured the Finance Minister their full support for growth and prosperity of Pakistan.

The SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Governor SBP Jameel Ahmad and senior officers from Finance Division and State Bank of Pakistan attended the meeting.