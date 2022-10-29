Share:

LAHORE-Naveed Rehman and Aina Sheikh clinched the men and women titles respectively in the 2nd KPT Karachi Open Men & Women Squash Tournament that concluded at KPT Sports Complex on Friday.

According to tournament director and referee Naveed Alam, in the men’s final, Naveed faced tough resistance from Anas Khan, student of coach Naveed Alam, before winning the title clash 3-2 in 41 minutes. The score was 11/4, 2/11, 11/7, 8/11,11/5. Earlier in the semifinals, Anas defeated Talha Saeed 3-1 while Naveed thumped M Ali 3-0.

In the women’s final, Aina Sheikh defeated Sameera Shahid 3-0 in 20 minutes. Aina didn’t allow her opponent to play freely and won the final 11/6, 11/7, 13/11. Earlier in semifinals, Sameena Shahid trounced Wania Tahir 3-0 and Aina Sheikh toppled Aina Aziz 3-0.

KPT GM Admin Brig Tariq Bashir TI(M) graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes and cash awards of Rs 220,000 among the winners and runners-up of each category. The winners received Rs 50,000 each and the runners-up Rs 30,000 each and besides this, the semifinalists earned cash prize of Rs 15,000 each.