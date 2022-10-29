Share:

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has said the relations between Pakistan and the US are once again on the path of holistic growth and expansion.

Addressing foreign students studying in the US universities at the international Students House in Washington DC, he said the two sides have re-energized their longstanding partnership.

He said that there is emphasis on strategic coordination and efforts are being made to accelerate the pace of engagement in areas of trade, investment, energy, agriculture and science and technology.

Masood Khan said Pakistan is likely to become a regional hub after the successful launch of thousands of tech start-ups in the past two years. He highlighted that international venture capital firms have started financing Pakistan’s tech sector.

Referring to devastation caused by recent floods in Pakistan, the ambassador said it is imperative that the country is supported by the international community to rehabilitate displaced flood victims, rebuild a sustainable infrastructure and reconstruct the destroyed neighborhoods, schools and healthcare facilities.