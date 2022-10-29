Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday categorically rejected India’s baseless propaganda directed against Pakistan at the meeting of UN Counter Terrorism Committee (CTC), hosted in Mumbai.

It is regrettable that India chose to misuse an im­portant Committee of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to mislead the international com­munity about Pakistan’s role in countering glob­al terrorism. India’s shenanigans undermine the purposes and mandate of the Committee and are reprehensible, said a Foreign Ministry statement.

Contrary to Indian claims, it is India that has re­mained non-cooperative with Pakistan and has deliberately held back judicial proceedings of the Mumbai attack case. The Indian government should be held accountable for attempting to unjustifiably prolong the legal proceedings of the Mumbai case by employing a range of dilatory tactics, it said.

India’s malfeasant intervention in today’s CTC meeting in Mumbai yet again corroborates Paki­stan’s longstanding concerns that India is only interested in politicizing international count­er terrorism forums to malign Pakistan. India must remember that Mumbai attacks case is in the court of law and rather than relying on any­one’s whims or wishes, it would require irrefut­able and legally tenable evidence for efficient disposal, it added.

Pakistan’s role in the global fight against terror­ism is acknowledged by the international com­munity despite India’s utmost efforts to cast as­persions on Pakistan’s intent and efforts. India, conversely, has been involved in supporting ter­rorism against Pakistan using its own soil and ter­ritories of other countries, the statement said.