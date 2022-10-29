Share:

Flood damages, economic losses recorded at over $30b, reveals PDNA report.

ISLAMABAD - Flood damages and economic loss­es in Pakistan have recorded at over $30 billion and reconstruction needs over $16 billion.

A new report of Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) launched here on Friday stated that a damage, loss, and needs assessment follow­ing the unprecedented floods in Pa­kistan calls for ‘building back better’, based on the principles of the poor first, transparency, inclusion, and climate resilience.

“The assessment estimates total damages to exceed $14.9 billion, and total economic losses to reach about $15.2 billion. Estimated needs for rehabilitation and reconstruction in a resilient way are at least $16.3 billion, not including much needed new investments beyond the affect­ed assets, to support Pakistan’s ad­aptation to climate change and over­all resilience of the country to future climate shocks. According to the re­port, housing; agriculture and Live­stock; and Transport and Commu­nications sectors suffered the most significant damage, at $5.6 billion, $3.7 billion, and $3.3 billion, respec­tively. Among provinces, Sindh is the worst affected province with close to 70 percent of total damages and losses, followed by Balochistan, Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab.

The PDNA Human Impact Assess­ment highlights that the national poverty rate may increase by 3.7 to 4.0 percentage points, potentially pushing between 8.4 and 9.1 million more people below the poverty line.

The report revealed that multidi­mensional poverty can potentially increase by 5.9 percentage points, implying that an additional 1.9 mil­lion households are at risk of being pushed into non-monetary poverty.

Although the early loss and damage estimates may increase as the situa­tion is continuously evolving on the ground, the PDNA lays the ground­work for an agenda for recovery and reconstruction that is designed to build back a better future for the most affected people in Pakistan.

The report puts forth recommen­dations for developing a compre­hensive recovery framework. While the primary focus will be on the af­fected areas, such framework pres­ents an opportunity to embed sys­temic resilience to natural hazards and climate change in Pakistan’s overall development planning.

Given Pakistan’s limited fiscal re­sources, significant international sup­port and private investment will be essential for a comprehensive and re­silient recovery. Beyond the imme­diate needs of floods reconstruction, these reforms, while protecting the most vulnerable, will be important to generate fiscal space to invest more broadly into more climate resilient infrastructure and adaptation to cli­mate change, as well as to build buf­fers to face future shocks, while ad­dressing macroeconomic imbalances.