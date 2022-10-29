Share:

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar says Pakistan wants to further augment its bilateral relations with the United States in the fields of economy, investment and trade.

Talking to US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome in Islamabad, he said the two countries have historic, long-standing, extensive and durable relations.

The Finance Minister apprised the Ambassador about the estimated losses faced by Pakistan due to recent devastating floods, and appreciated the US support for flood relief activities.

Donald Blome expressed the same sentiments on bilateral relations between the United States and Pakistan.

He also informed about his recent visit to flood affected areas and expressed sympathy on the enormous losses caused by floods.