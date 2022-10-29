Share:

ISLAMABAD - Italy’s Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese said yesterday that Pakistani architects were genius who had made the country beautiful with their work. Speaking at a function here hosted by the Italian embassy to promote architectural cooperation between Pakistan and Italy, the envoy said Pakistan and Italy were identical in many ways. “Pakistan and Italy are same. So many Pakistanis living across the world like the Italians,” he remarked. The event was organised to acknowledge Novacolor’s contributions towards making the world beautiful. Novacolor is an Italian brand specialising in decorative finishes for interior architecture. The Italian envoy said that Pakistan- Italy ties were growing and even the Pakistani companies had started investing in Italy. He said it is claimed the 21st century belonged to Asia and the region was progressing well. He added that Pakistan and Italy had a long history of cordial relations and cooperation in political, economic, cultural, and social spheres. The ambassador said from business and trade, Italy has carried out significant projects in archaeology, agriculture, health, culture, and tourism. Ambassador Ferrarese said with a population of around 220 million and a constantly growing demand for high-end products, Pakistan remains an attractive market for Italian manufacturers and businesspeople. On the occasion, Nova representative Roberta Vecci gave a comprehensive presentation about Novacolor’s work