The Yalta Conference took place in 1945 and was held to decide the future of the world, post WW2. It was a sit down between the three main leaders of the world, US president Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet Premier, Joseph Stalin. At the time, the Allied victory was inevitable but the fight in the Pacific war was still raging. The US and Britain knew that Soviet participation against a fight against Japan was essential and thus, approached Stalin. He put forth conditions according to which in exchange for Russian participation, a sphere of influence would be granted in Manchuria. The future of Germany was also discussed in that it should assume some responsibility of starting the war, and pay reparations when it comes to an end.