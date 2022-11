Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized a huge quantity of betel nut and Indian gutka and arrested two accused from Windar, Balochistan. According to a spokesperson for PCG on Friday, the PCG during snap checking at Windar, Balochistan intercepted a suspicious LPG tanker and during its checking recovered 18,177kg betel nut and 16,677 packets of hazardous Indian gutka. Two accused were also arrested.